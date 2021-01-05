Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,162 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Old Second Bancorp worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 69,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 12,165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 97,321 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OSBC opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $295.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

