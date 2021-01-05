Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,806 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Caesarstone worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caesarstone by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Caesarstone by 36.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 53.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 37.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter worth about $482,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.41 million, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.83. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

