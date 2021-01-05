Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,416 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of SmartFinancial worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at $944,720.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $273.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

