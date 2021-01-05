Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of The Joint worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 744,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of The Joint by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Joint by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $382.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.26.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

