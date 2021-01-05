Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $506,000 Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

SCU stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

