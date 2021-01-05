Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 357,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of VYNE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 46,075 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 631.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after buying an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $271.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

