Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Receives $4.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPRF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Champion Iron in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Champion Iron from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHPRF stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

