CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

CEVA stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $995.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,472.00 and a beta of 1.17.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CEVA by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

