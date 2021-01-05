Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of CERT stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.