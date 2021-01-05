Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Price Up 5%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 862,214 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 562,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $235.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.