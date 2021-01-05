Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRNT. ValuEngine downgraded Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $235.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 945,296 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

