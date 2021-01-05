Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of LEU opened at $21.34 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million.

In related news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $94,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $321,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $126,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

