Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Achieves $33.97 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Centrality has a total market cap of $33.97 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00348522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00024534 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

CENNZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

