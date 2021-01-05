Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Trading Up 13%

Shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) were up 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 6,747,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 1,640,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $30.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Celsion by 23.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celsion by 161,355.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 674,465 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

