CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CBIZ has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

CBIZ stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $52,474.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,541.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $378,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,516,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,261 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 950.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CBIZ in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in CBIZ by 53.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

