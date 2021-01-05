Caspian Reaches Market Cap of $2.02 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $2,396.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00045156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00350466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00024478 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

