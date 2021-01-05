Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.17.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $60.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,922,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 123,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

