carVertical Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $18,553.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00042418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00346454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00036059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00023957 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.