Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

CRRFY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,636. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.