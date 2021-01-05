Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

CCL stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.3% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

