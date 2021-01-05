Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.88

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and traded as low as $14.05. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 1,005 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2019, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 469 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

