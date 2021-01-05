CargoX Hits Market Cap of $1.77 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One CargoX token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $3,980.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00042790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00343092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025127 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

