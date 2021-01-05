Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Insider Nick Sanders Buys 298,057 Shares

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders bought 298,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27).
LON:CAR traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 16.05 ($0.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,056. Carclo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.50 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of £11.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.
Carclo plc (CAR.L) Company Profile
