Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

CPTA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. 26,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,640. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $55.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $35,328.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,272.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $696,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,912 shares of company stock valued at $113,131. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capitala Finance by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

