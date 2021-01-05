Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.21.

NYSE COF opened at $97.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,867 shares of company stock valued at $28,789,530. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

