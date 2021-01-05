Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.49

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 21734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

CGEMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

