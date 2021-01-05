Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.01. Cango shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 444 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. The company had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

