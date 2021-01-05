Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.68

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$170.68 and last traded at C$170.20, with a volume of 96362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$166.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Sunday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian Tire from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$165.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

