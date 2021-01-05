Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. CICC Research raised Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $56.42.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after purchasing an additional 854,888 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,381,000 after acquiring an additional 295,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $5,660,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $7,843,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

