Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lowered to Sell at BTIG Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOS. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.76.

Canada Goose stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 337.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 140.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 74,811 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 961,649 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $13,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

