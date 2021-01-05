Callisto Network (CLO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77,248.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $77,248.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.53 or 0.03348148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021600 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

