Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Calithera Biosciences worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 600.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $191.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.78. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

