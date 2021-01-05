Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L)’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CMCL stock traded up GBX 84 ($1.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,289 ($16.84). The stock had a trading volume of 16,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,207.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,383.31. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 582 ($7.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £156.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

