CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Achieves $134,459.25

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded down 56.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $134,459.25 and approximately $63.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 113.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.00313966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00125586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00516183 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00269668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00049829 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile