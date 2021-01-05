Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

Get Cadiz alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cadiz by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.