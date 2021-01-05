Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years.

COG stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.19.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

