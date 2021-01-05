Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CABA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $309.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

