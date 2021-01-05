C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating for the company.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

