C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $166.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.89.

AI opened at $120.01 on Monday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in C3.ai by 938.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

