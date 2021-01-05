C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.89.

NYSE:AI opened at $120.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 98,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

