C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
AI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.89.
NYSE:AI opened at $120.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $183.90.
C3.ai Company Profile
Arlington Asset Investment Corp. engages in the acquisition and holding a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities. Its portfolio consists of agency mortgage-backed securities and mortgage credit investments. The company was founded by Eric Francis Billings and William Russel Ramsey in 1989 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.