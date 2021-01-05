BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Sells $18,084.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $18,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $771,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BWXT stock opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BWX Technologies by 517.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

