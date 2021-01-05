BWS Financial Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Neutral

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

