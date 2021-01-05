Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

NYSE BNR opened at $24.45 on Monday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.66.

Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 133,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter.

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

