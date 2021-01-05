Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR) Trading Up 5.8%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NYSE:BNR) shares shot up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.45. 248,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 180,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66.

Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,065 shares during the last quarter.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NYSE:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

