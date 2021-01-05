BTIG Research Boosts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $80.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAR. Sidoti started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $60.42. 143,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.53. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

