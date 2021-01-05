Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.91

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.77, with a volume of 6287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

BEP has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.33 to $30.67 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.33 to $35.33 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -90.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.2893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 64.2% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 225,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 88,363 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $6,310,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 431.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 38.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,067,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,919,000 after purchasing an additional 298,825 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

