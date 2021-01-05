Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of BBU opened at $37.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 297,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,999,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,692,056 shares of company stock worth $30,366,480 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.