Brokers Offer Predictions for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Private Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BPFH. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

BPFH stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 52.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 35.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 82.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.