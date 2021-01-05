Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Target Price at $16.56

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on VKTX shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,028,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 40,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $427.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.