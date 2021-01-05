Brokerages Set The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) PT at GBX 89

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 89 ($1.16).

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.80) on Friday. The Restaurant Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.30 ($2.19). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £362.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

